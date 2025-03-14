India News | Karnataka High Court Stays Trial Court's Fresh Summons to Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO Case

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the order of cognizance and summons issued by a Bengaluru Court to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directing his presence before the Trial Court on March 15, in connection with a case registered under the POCSO Act.

Agency News ANI| Mar 14, 2025 02:28 PM IST
India News | Karnataka High Court Stays Trial Court's Fresh Summons to Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO Case
Former Karnataka Chief Minsiter BS Yediyurappa (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the order of cognizance and summons issued by a Bengaluru Court to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directing his presence before the Trial Court on March 15, in connection with a case registered under the POCSO Act.

Earlier, a case court has asked former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa to appear before them in connection with a POCSO case against him. The next hearing will be held at the 1st fast track court.

The court had also issued a summons to co-accused YM Aruna, Rudresha and Marulasiddhaiah G. Mariswami. All of them have been summoned to appear on the same day.

The High Court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to former CM Yediyurappa in the POCSO case. The High Court, which issued a big relief to BS Yediyurappa, had instructed Yediyurappa not to be arrested. The trial was first exempted from attendance. Further details are awaited.

On January 27 2024, The Crime Investigation Department of the Karnataka police filed a chargesheet against former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa for the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok Naik had said that the chargesheet was filed under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the IPC against four accused including Yediyurappa.

The case was based on a complaint lodged by the mother of a minor girl in March this year at the Sadashivanagar police station in Karnataka's Bengaluru. According to the complainant, Yediyurappa allegedly sexually assaulted her daughter when they visited for some work-related matter in February at the BJP leader's residence.

The BJP had also alleged a "political conspiracy" by the ruling Congress party against Yediyurappa. (ANI)

