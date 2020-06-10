India News | Karnataka Legislative Council Polls to 7 Seats to Be Held on June 29

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced that polls to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 29.

Seven MLAs -- Naseer Ahmed, Jayamma, MC Venugopal, NS Bose Raju, HM Revanna, TA Sharavana and DU Mallikarjuna -- will be completing their tenure on June 30.

Also Read | Being Successful Requires Honesty, Transparency, and Integrity," Says Digital Marketing Expert Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei.

Polling will be held between 9 am to 4 pm on June 29 while the votes will be counted from 5 pm.

The EC has decided to issue the notification on June 11, after which the nominations can be made till June 18.

Also Read | Unlock 1: Hotels in Goa Will Require Permission From Tourism Department to Re-Open, 30 Applications Received on Official Website.

The poll panel has also directed the Chief Secretary of Karnataka in a notice to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)