Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): A total of 789 new cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths and 1,050 recoveries were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Thursday.

According to the state's health department, the cumulative positive cases in the state has gone up to 29,71,833, which include 13,306 active cases.

Total 37,706 people have succumbed to the COVID infection so far in Karnataka, while the recovery tally stands at 29,20,792.

The state recorded a positivity rate of 0.58 per cent yesterday, while the case fatality rate was 2.91 per cent.

As many as 791 people were screened at the airport yesterday. The cumulative number of people screened at the airport reached 4,10,448. (ANI)

