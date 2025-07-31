Hassan (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday conducted search operations across the State in connection with complaints regarding disproportionate asset cases registered against five government officials.

The raids were conducted in Hassan, Chikkabalapura, Chitradurga and Bengaluru on July 29.

The officers who came under investigation included Jayanna R, Executive Engineer, National Highway Hassan Division in Hassan; K Omprakash, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, BDA, Bengaluru; N Venkatesh, Tax Accessor, Shettyhalli Sub-Division, BBMP, Bengaluru, Venkatesh G, Taluk Health Officer, Hiriyur Taluk, Chitradurga District and Anjaneya Murthy M, Junior Engineer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitization Department, Gowribidanuru Tq, Chikkaballapur District.

The series of raids followed similar statewide raids last week.

On July 23, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted a raid on the residence and office of Sunil Kumar, an Executive Engineer in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to Lokayukta officials, raids were conducted at Sunil Kumar's residence and office in Kalaburagi. Lokayukta officials are examining documents found during the searches.

Sunil Kumar is serving in the Engineer Department of Kalaburagi district. He is a resident of Hallikheda B village in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district.

As per the Lokayukta, gold ornaments, cash, watches and other articles were found in the residence of Maruthi Bagli, Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning, in Bidar. The raid was led by Lokayukta Deputy SP Hanumantharai.

Last month, Lokayukta officials conducted extensive raids on seven properties linked to a DB Patil Circle Police Inspector (CPI) of Gadag Town Police Station, following allegations of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known income.

The operation, led by Lokayukta CPI Parashuram Kavatagi, targeted locations in Gadag, Bagalkot, Jamkhandi, and Kerur.

According to Lokayukta officials, the operation was part of an investigation into complaints of disproportionate assets and potential misuse of official positions.A team of Lokayukta officials, led by CPI Parashuram Kavatagi and supervised by DySP Pushpalatha and Officer P.S. Patil, meticulously examined documents, cash holdings, and property records during the raid.

In a related action, Lokayukta officials also raided the residence of an Assistant Government Officer (AGO) in Shivamogga. The officer was booked under Shivamogga Crime No. 9/25. His premises were similarly searched for evidence of disproportionate assets. (ANI)

