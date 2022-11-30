Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested a man, who killed his live-in partner after a heated argument in the Horamavu area of the city.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumari, a resident of Nepal.

Krishna, who was a beautician by profession, was killed after her live-in partner Santosh Dhami banged her head against the wall following a heated argument today.

According to the police, both were living together for the past several years.

"A woman Krishna Kumari, was killed by her live-in partner Santosh Dhami as he banged her head against the wall after a heated argument, in Horamavu in Bengaluru," said Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East division, Bengaluru.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

