Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25 (ANI): Karnataka MLA and School Education Minister BC Nagesh directed the officials to verify whether the children going to madrasas are getting education as per the Right to Education Act

The minister held a meeting with department officials to discuss the constitution of the Madrasa Education Board on Wednesday.

"Children who go to madrasas are not getting formal education. The parents demanded that teaching should be made available mainly in mathematics and science. Thus, the first meeting was held to review the system of education imparted in madrasas," the minister added.

The minister said that there is no clear information about the extent of education that the students are getting in the Madarsas. So, it is necessary to know the nature of education being imparted.

"After receiving religious education in Madrasas, there is a rule that students must also attend nearby schools for formal education in science and mathematics. However, there is no clear and accurate information about the extent to which those students from Madrasas are also getting a formal education," said the minister.

The BJP leader also said that the parents were demanding for mathematics and science be taught in Madarsas. Officials have been instructed to visit the Madarsas and conduct an inspection.

"The children who go to the Madarsas, are not getting any formal education. Even the parents were demanding that mathematics and science should also be included in teachings. So, we had the first meeting today to review this system of education, imparted in Madarsas. Are students getting an education as per the 'Right to Education Act' aided, unaided and private madrassas? Otherwise, what kind of education is being imparted?" asked Nagesh.

Nagesh said that they have received complaints regarding non-cooperation from the Madarsa management. It is the government's wish to provide quality education to the children.

"The department has received complaints, that the Madrasas do not cooperate when the education officials go there for inspection. Therefore, the officers have been instructed to visit some Madarsas, conduct an inspection and report. After getting the status, a meeting will be held with the Madrasas management and the education experts," said the BJP leader. (ANI)

The August 24 meeting, was held in the Integrated Education Karnataka office. Dr S. Sevakumar, the Principal Secretary to the Government of School Education and Literacy Department, R. Ramachandran, the Director of the Undergraduate Education Department and other officers were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

