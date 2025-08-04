Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): Expressing deep grief over the death of 19 peacocks in a farmer's land near Midigesi in Madhugiri taluk of Tumkur district, Forest, Biology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has ordered an investigation led by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF).

In an instruction to the Chief Wildlife Warden, he said that one and a half months ago, our national animal, a tiger and its four cubs, died of poisoning in the Male Mahadeshwar hills, after which monkeys were killed and dumped near Bandipur.

He said that the government has taken the killing of our national bird, the peacock, seriously. It has been reported in the media that the death of the peacocks was due to pesticide consumption.

He has directed a team led by the DCF to investigate whether this pesticide was used to kill the peacocks or whether the peacocks died after eating pesticide-laden crops sprayed on the crops, and submit a report within 5 days and take action as per the rules.

He has also directed that any death of wildlife under Schedules 1 and 2 should be audited and information should be provided to the Minister's Office immediately. (ANI)

