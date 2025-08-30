Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 30 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Information Technology, Priyank Kharge, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Affairs of Poland, Krzysztof Gawkowski, during his official visit to Poland on Saturday, according to a release.

They engaged in constructive discussions to enhance bilateral collaboration in the technology sector, with a special focus on skills advancement, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, cybersecurity, digital governance, and other emerging technologies, said the release.

Cabinet Minister Kharge welcomed Poland's role as the 'Partner Country' for the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025, scheduled in November. Polish companies have expressed their eagerness to showcase their technological expertise and innovations at India's flagship technology event.

Minister Priyank Kharge said, "Poland has emerged as a dynamic hub for digital innovation, and we see immense potential in building strong partnerships across AI, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. With Poland as the Partner Country for Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, we look forward to co-creating solutions that not only serve our two nations but also contribute to the global technology ecosystem."

Minister Kharge also highlighted that this collaboration will lay the foundation for deeper India-Poland cooperation in technology and digital domains, fostering innovation, inclusivity, and future-ready solutions.

Priyank Kharge was accompanied by Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman, Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS), and other officers in the team, the release said. (ANI)

