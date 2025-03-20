Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Karanata Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday confirmed an alleged honey trap attempt involving a state minister, stating that while an attempt was made, it was unsuccessful.

Speaking to ANI, Jarkiholi said, "It is true that it was tried but it did not succeed. This is not the first time this has happened in Karnataka; it has been happening for the last 20 years. Every party Congress, BJP, and JDS, is a victim of this."

He further stated that a complaint should be filed and an investigation should be conducted into the matter.

"We have demanded that a complaint should be filed and an investigation should be done... We have told the victim to come forward and file a complaint, only then it can be investigated and the truth will come out," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party MLA BY Vijayendra on Thursday criticised the resolution passed by the Karnataka assembly against the Waqf (Amendment) bill, saying that the CM Siddaramaiah-led government had "forcefully passed" it.

The Karnataka government had passed a resolution against the union government's proposed legislation on Wednesday, amidst protests from the Opposition bench.

"CM Siddaramaiah had passed a bill forcefully opposing the amendment made by the Central Govt to Waqf. The motive is clear: When Modi ji is interested in bringing transparency to Waqf, the Siddaramaiah government wants to protect the land grabbers," Vijayendra said.

Accusing Congress leaders of being involved in alleged land grabbing, he said that the BJP will be exposing such "scams" to the people.

"Congress leaders are involved in this land grab scam. BJP will expose the Congress government before the people of Karnataka," the BJP leader said.

The resolution was tabled by state's Law Minister H K Patil.The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been a topic of debate, as it aims to amend provisions related to the administration of Waqf properties. The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticized for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitization, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. (ANI)

