Mangaluru, Apr 19 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Wednesday filed his nomination from his sitting seat of Karkala in Udupi district, for the May 10 Assembly polls.

Earlier, he marched along with thousands of party workers from Swaraj Maidan till the taluk panchayat ground where he addressed the gathering. Later, he visited the taluk office and filed his papers.

Also Read | COVID-19 Threat in India: PMO Reviews Situation, Calls for Readiness of Hospitals Amid Rise of Coronavirus Cases.

The Minister was accompanied by Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, MLC Pratap Simha Nayak, Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shety, Kaup BJP candidate Gurme Suresh Shetty and many party workers.

Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty of the Congress is his main opponent in the constituency. Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has also filed nomination as an independent in the segment causing a little embarrassment to the BJP camp.

Also Read | TCS Best Place To Work in India, Esports and Gaming Platforms Make It to Top List, Says LinkedIn Report.

The last day for filing of nominations is April 20. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)