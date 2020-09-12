Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bengaluru police has arrested Pratik Shetty, an alleged drug peddler in connection with a drug case registered at Cottonpet police station on Friday.

Sandeep Patil Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru said, "Pratik Shetty, a drug peddler has been arrested in connection with the Cottonpet case."

On September 8, Kannada film actor Sanjana Galrani and her mother were detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police said.

The mother-daughter duo has been sent to the CCB office situated in Chamrajpet area of the city for further interrogation.

As per the CCB, one Niyaz has also been arrested in connection with the case as part of the ongoing probe.

Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the use of drugs in the Kannada film industry. (ANI)

