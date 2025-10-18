Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India] October 18 (ANI): Ramegowda KN, In-Charge Panchayat Development Officer of Honganur Gram Panchayat (originally Kempanapur Gram Panchayat) in Chamarajanagar district, has been placed under suspension following the suicide of a Gram Panchayat employee.

The incident occurred when Chikkusanayaka, a former Panchayat employee working as a waterman in Honganur Gram Panchayat, was found hanging from a window in the Panchayat building.

A death note left by Chikkusanayaka cited non-payment of honorarium for approximately 27 months and alleged harassment by the Panchayat Development Officer and the husband of the Gram Panchayat Chairperson.

In the note, the deceased described the situation as making life "difficult to live."

Following the incident, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Chamarajanagar East Police Station, citing violations under the Indian Penal Code, 2023 and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Based on the investigation, Ramegowda KN, In-Charge Panchayat Development Officer, was found to have failed in performing duties mandated under Section 111 of the Karnataka Gramswaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, 1993.

The inquiry report also noted dereliction of duty and violation of Rule 3(i)(ii) and (iii) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1966.

Exercising powers under Rule 10(1)(d) of the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957, Ramegowda KN has ordered the departmental inquiry against the officer to continue under suspension until further orders.

The suspended officer is barred from leaving the workplace without prior permission and will receive subsistence allowance in accordance with Karnataka Civil Service Rule 98 during the suspension period.

