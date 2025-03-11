Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Karnataka Assembly passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill on Monday.

The Bill proposes a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) headed by Chief Minister Siddaramiah. The bill stated that the authority would have administrative, planning and executive powers over the city.

Also Read | Holi 2025: Celebrations Begin in Braj and Kashi With Rangbhari Ekadashi; Grand Procession Held in Sambhal.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the bill passed aims to make the state's capital further stronger.

Speaking to the media, Deputy CM Shivakumar said "We are making Bengaluru stronger. We want proper administration for the city. The CM will be heading a Greater Bengaluru Authority, and we will have options to make more corporations. We have not disturbed the 74th and 75th Amendments."

Also Read | Indian-Origin Priest Arrested for Sex Assault in Canada: Brampton-Based Ashok Kumar Sexually Assaults Woman During Religious Ceremony, Taken Into Custody by Peel Police.

Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkihioli said that the bill had been passed for the welfare of the people.

"This has been done for the welfare of the people," Jarkiholi said.

Congress MLA Ajay Singh said that the intention of the government was to develop Bengaluru.

"The intent of the government is to develop Bengaluru and maintain the city as the Silicon Valley of the country where all the IT companies come. The main aim is to improve Bengaluru," Singh said speaking to ANI.

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said, "We have passed this bill for administrative reform in Bengaluru, to decentralise power and make things more transparent, to benefit citizens of Bengaluru. BJP is opposing this bill for political reasons. The Governor will surely see merit in this bill."

Earlier on March 7, the Karnataka Assembly passed the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Bill 2025.

This Bill enables the state government to drop portions of land required for a road widening project after the Supreme Court directed it to issue transferable development rights (TDR) worth Rs 3,400 crore to the erstwhile Mysuru royal family.

The official notice submitted by Chief Minister and Finance Minister Siddaramaiah reads, "I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following amendment to the Bangalore Palace (Utilization and Regulation of Land) Bill, 2025 (LA Bill No.5 of 2025), namely - Clause-3. In the said Bill, in clause 3, after sub-clause (5), the following shall be inserted, namely:- "(6) Notwithstanding anything in the Act, if any compensation has been paid in respect of any portion of Bangalore Palace land pursuant to any order or judgement of any court, the action of the State Government shall remain protected." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)