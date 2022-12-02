Bengaluru, December 2: The Karnataka Police have arrested a bus driver of a private school for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of dropping her home. The arrest took place on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of West-Bengaluru Police, Laxman B Nimbaragi, informed that a sexual assault case was registered on Tuesday evening at Chandra layout wherein a 35-year-old woman alleged that the driver of a school bus took her to a secluded place, on the pretext of dropping her home, and raped her. Mumbai Shocker: Four Lock Minor Girl in BMC School Classroom, One Rapes, Another Molests Her; Two Accused Arrested.

"A sexual assault case was registered on the evening of November 29 at Chandra Layout police station. The 35-year-old victim had asked for a drop from a private school bus driver and on the pretext of dropping her home, he took her to a secluded place where he allegedly raped her," Nimbaragi said.

He also added that the victim had taken a photo of the bus and had sent it to her son. "Later, the police received information about the incident when the victim, her son and her son's friends got into a fight with the accused," the DCP added.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway. In a separate incident, a 23-year-old woman from Kerala was allegedly gang-raped by two men, including a Rapido driver, on November 25. The incident came to light on Tuesday. Noida Shocker: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped in Eco Village 3 Society; Accused Held.

Karnataka Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday condemned the gang rape and said that the government is installing cameras to prevent such incidents. While talking to ANI, Narayan said "I condemn these types of incidents. These things should not happen and no innocent person should suffer. We are taking many precautionary steps to prevent such incidents. We are also placing a large number of cameras across the state to ensure that these cases do not occur."

