Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): Karnataka possesses all qualities to top the list in the field of the aerospace sector in the world, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

"In the field of the aerospace sector, Karnataka is after London and Singapore, and it has all the qualities to become the number one position," Bommai said at a dinner hosted as a mark of respect for VVIPs and industrialists participating in the Aero India Show 2023.

The Chief Minister said that Karnataka has hosted this event for the 14th consecutive year and no state in the country has hosted the air show so many times.

"This time, the show is more and a large number of industrialists are participating," he said.

Bommai said the opportunities are more in Bengaluru and engineers are working continuously to make the Air Show successful.

"Their elders in 1960 had been successful in making investments. New technology has brought in a lot of changes. The officials of Karnataka have successfully conducted the aero show in Bengaluru and they need to be acknowledged for their hard work. The state has helped many young entrepreneurs and technocrats to grow. The opportunities are plenty for youths in the aerospace sector," he said.

Stating that Karnataka has an aerospace policy, the Chief Minister said that small and large industries have a good opportunity.

"Presently, 65 per cent of the defence products are manufactured here and it will rise to 70 per cent in the coming days. Already, many have made investments and others have shown investment interest. The US consulate has appreciated the Bengaluru Airshow and opined the situation is conducive for investment," he said.

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Commerce & Industries Department Principal Secretary Selva Kumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

