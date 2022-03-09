Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): Karnataka reported 181 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the state health department on Wednesday.

With this, the active cases in the state stand at 2,937.

According to the bulletin, 222 COVID patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,00,127.

Two patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state rises to 40,006.

Meanwhile, India reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The government data shows that the active caseload of the country has risen to 46,962 at present which accounts for 0.11 per cent of total cases.(ANI)

