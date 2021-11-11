Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): Karnataka reported 328 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

With this, the active caseload in the state mounted to 8,027. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.27 per cent.

With 247 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally in the state reached 29,44,669.

As per the bulletin, the state has recorded 29,90,856 COVID-19 cases so far while 38,131 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

