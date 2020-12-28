Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 28 (ANI): Karnataka reported 653 new COVID-19 cases, 1,178 discharges and 8 deaths on Monday.

With the addition of new infections, the total cases in the state reached 9,16,909.

At present, there are 12,547 active cases while 8,92,273 recovered from the disease.

The death toll in the state due to coronavirus has reached 12,070.

India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)

As many as 21,131 recoveries and 279 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of active cases stands at 2,77,301 while total recoveries are at 97,82,669 and the cumulative death toll stands at 1,47,901. (ANI)

