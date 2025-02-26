New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds an Irrigation portfolio, sought approvals and financial aid for six new irrigation projects in Karnataka besides appealing for approvals and release of funds for existing irrigation projects from the Centre.

The DCM called on the Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and submitted an appeal on Tuesday. The submissions sought funding for six fresh proposals, estimated to cost Rs 11,123 crore, under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

The six new proposals include flood management and a border area programme at Bennehalla; the creation of fresh irrigation potential of 16,000 hectares under the Sonthi lift irrigation project across the Bhima River; and extension, Renovation, and Modernisation (ERM) works at the Malaprabha canal systems, Indi branch canal under the Upper Krishna project, Ghataprabha right bank canal, Chikkodi branch canal, and Tungabhadra left bank canal.

These proposed projects will benefit Vijayapura, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Koppal and Raichur districts.

The written submission to the Union Jal Shakthi Minister also raised issues pertaining to other existing irrigation projects in Karnataka: approvals for the Mekedatu project, central assistance for the Upper Bhadra project, a Gazette notification for the KWDT-II award, clearance for the Kalasa-Bhanduri Nala projects, and diversion of surplus water from the Mahanadi-Godavari basin to the Krishna-Cauvery and Pennar-Palar basins.

DyCM Shivakumar informed the Union Jal Shakthi Minister that he would shortly submit a proposal for the automation of dams and canal systems to enhance efficient irrigation management.

The Union Jal Shakthi Ministry asked the DCM to resubmit the Yettinahole drinking water project proposal through the RDPR department for consideration under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union government. The proposal was submitted through the Irrigation department.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakthi V Somanna, Minor Irrigation Minister Boseraju, Karnataka's representative in Delhi TB Jayachandra, Irrigation Department additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta and others were present at the meeting. (ANI)

