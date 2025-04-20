Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): A tempo traveller collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft, which was undergoing repair work, at Kempegowda International Airport on Friday around 12:15 PM, officials said.

The aircraft, which was parked near Parking Bay 71 Alpha for maintenance due to engine trouble, was struck by the vehicle. The tempo traveller, used to transport crew members, was empty at the time of the incident.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur Shocker: Man Suspects Wife of Being Involved in Illicit Relationship, Throws Acid on Her, His 2 Daughters in UP Village.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and authorities have confirmed that all safety protocols were followed.

"On April 18, 2025, at approximately 12:15 PM, a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft on the ground at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. There were no injuries reported. All necessary protocols have been promptly followed in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The safety and security of our passengers, airline partners, and airport personnel remain our highest priority," Spokesperson, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Also Read | 'Emotional Talks' Underway: Sanjay Raut on Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray Rapprochement Buzz.

A spokesperson for Kempegowda International Airport assured that the safety and security of passengers, airline partners, and airport staff remain a top priority.

IndiGo Airlines also released a press statement on the incident at the Bengaluru Airport, "We are aware of the ground incident at Bengaluru airport involving a parked IndiGo aircraft and a third-party ground vehicle. The investigations are ongoing, and all necessary action shall be initiated as required." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)