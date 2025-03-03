Gadag, March 3: In a tragic incident on Monday, three individuals lost their lives after an unidentified vehicle collided with a motorcycle near Basaveshwara temple in the village of Hunasikatti in Naragunda taluk in district Gadag, according to Naragunda police. The accident occurred when the vehicle struck the bike, killing two riders on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Yamanappa Madara and 45-year-old Ningappa Kariyappa. The third victim, 40-year-old Manjunathagowda Shambhugauda Hoodedamani, succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the KMC Hospital in Hubli. Accident Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Autorickshaw Driver, Passenger Crushed to Death After Vehicle Gets Trapped Between 2 BMTC Buses in Banashankari, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Local authorities have filed a case at the Naragunda Police Station, and investigations are underway to identify the vehicle involved in the accident. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Further information is still awaited.

