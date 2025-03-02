A horrific road accident was caught on camera on 80 Feet Road, Banashankari, where an autorickshaw got trapped between two BMTC buses, leading to the deaths of the driver and his passenger. The accident occurred near Seetha Circle in Girinagar when the speeding auto lost control downhill and crashed into a bus. The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, the driver, and Dr. Vishnu Bhapat, 80, who had celebrated his birthday just a day earlier. His son, returning to the USA, received the tragic news mid-journey. The impact was fatal, causing immediate deaths and traffic disruption. Banashankari traffic police and local authorities reached the spot, and the bodies were sent to KIMS Hospital. Officials have launched an investigation into the incident. Muzaffarnagar Road Accident: Driver Injured After Overloaded Truck Loses Control, Topples on E-Rickshaw in UP’s Titavi; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Accident Caught on Camera in Bengaluru (Disturbing Visuals)

Tragic Accident in Hanumanthanagar: Reckless BMTC Buses Crush Autorickshaw, Killing Driver and Passenger In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, a tragic accident occurred in Hanumanthanagar, Bengaluru, where a BMTC autorickshaw was fatally trapped between two BMTC buses. The… pic.twitter.com/Powxs0yjXD — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) March 2, 2025

