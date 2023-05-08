Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): Anticipating an extra rush in Karnataka on May 10, the day of polling, three trains have been cleared for plying by the South Western Railways (SWR).

The three trains are Bengaluru (SMVB) to BeLagavi via Hubballi, Bengaluru (SMVB) to Bidar via Kalaburgi, and Bengaluru (Yeshwantpur) to Murudeshwar.

In addition to this, coaches have been added to five other trains as well to deal with the extra rush.

"Two coaches have been added in 12079/80 (Bengaluru-Hubballi Janashatabdi Exp), and one each in 17307/ 17308 (Bagalkot-Mysuru, Basava Exp), 16593/94 (Bengaluru-Nanded via Raichuru, Yadgir), 17309/ 10 (Yashwantpur- Hubballi - Vasco), 16595/96 (Bengaluru- Karwar)," the SWR stated in a release.

The 224-seat Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

