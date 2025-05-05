Belagavi (Karnataka), May 5 (PTI) Three members of a family died and two others, including the son of a former MLA, were injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a car on Monday evening, police said.

The incident occurred near Chikkabagewadi village in Bailhongal taluk in this district, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Anees Syed (25), his 21-year-old wife, and their one-year-old son, residents of Hirebagevadi village in Belagavi taluk, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the car was heading towards Hirebagevadi, while former MLA R V Patil's son's SUV was travelling towards Bailhongal.

The collision occurred near Chikkabagewadi, resulting in the death of three people on the spot.

Two others, including Suresh Gouda Patil, the son of the former MLA, suffered injuries and were admitted to the hospital, police said.

Police suspect that the SUV collided with the car while attempting to overtake another vehicle ahead of it, losing control and causing the accident.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

