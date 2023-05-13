New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday referred to the Congress party's big win in the Karnataka Assembly elections as 'one of the milestones ahead of the 2024 elections'.

Speaking about the win, KC Venugopal said, "This is one of the milestones of the 2024 elections."

Venugopal further said that Congress stood for the poor in the state and thus won the mandate of the people.

"The type of divisive politics that BJP does, is not going to be successful every time. This is a clear message. We stood for the poor people of Karnataka. They stood for the rich. Finally, the poor won this election. This is the clear narrative of this election", he said.

Earlier, Congress general secretary, Communications Jairam Ramesh said people rejected BJP in Karnataka.

"The whole election campaign was about the issues of Karnataka. We did not make it a national election, we made this election for Vidhan Sabha. Congress' win is PM Modi's decisive defeat. This is because except for PM Modi, there was no other face. The issues we raised were related to the state. But BJP made the election campaign like a referendum for PM Modi. JP Nadda said that if you give a vote to Congress PM Modi's blessings will not be with you. The campaigning by PM Modi was totally rejected by the people of Karnataka," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka on Saturday with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly.

The Congress maintained a lead from the morning when counting began for the assembly seats in the fiercely contested election.

Later after the results were declared, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with top leaders of the party from the State.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah were present at the meeting held at Kharge's residence.

DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah also felicitated Kharge as Congress sweeps the Karnataka polls.

Pertinent to mention, the Karnataka election was a major victory for Congress after Kharge assumed as party president earlier this year.

Karnataka went to the polls on May 10 for the 224-member state assembly and saw a record polling of 72.68 per cent. A party needs 113 seats to get the majority. (ANI)

