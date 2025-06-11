Vijayapura (Karnataka)[India], June 11 (ANI): A woman working in a government department was brutally murdered in Tippu Sultan Circle of Indira Nagar in Vijayapura district over an alleged immoral relationship, said an official.

According to the police statement, "The deceased has been identified as Renuka Sayabanna Kannolli (30), working in a government department in Indi. She was killed by the accused, Sanju Banasode, while she was riding a bike."

Renuka, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was immediately rushed to the district hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries after undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, police personnel visited the scene and inspected the area. The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Indi City Police Station. (ANI)

