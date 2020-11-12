Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) For the second straight day, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka remained below the 30,000 mark while 2,116 fresh infections took the tally to 8.55 lakh.

The active cases, dipping steadily after touching 50,592 on November 1, came down to 29,470 on Thursday, after dropping below 30,000 a day earlier.

The day also saw 3,368 patients getting discharged after recovery, the health department said.

Twentyone fresh deaths were reported, taking the toll to 11,474.

Out of 2,116 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 1,069 cases were from Bengaluru Urban district.

Cumulatively 8,55,912 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,474 deaths and 8,14,949 discharges, the department said in its bulletin.

It said 28,673 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable. As many as 797 were undergoing treatment in intensive care units.

Eight of the fresh deaths were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Bengaluru Rural (3), Ballari and Dharwad (2), Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Mysuru, Raichur and Tumkur (1).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the other districts where the new cases were reported, Mysuru accounted for 115, Hassan 100, Tumakuru 80, Mandya 74, Belagavi 54, Dakshina Kannada 53, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi 51, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban's infection tally stood at 3,54,215, including 3,32,287 discharges, followed by Mysuru 49,212 (47,242 discharges) and Ballari 37,826 (36,774).

A total of over 91,58,603 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,15,386 were tested on Thursday with 27,286 of them using rapid antigen mode.

