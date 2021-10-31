Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI): Karnataka's Assembly Constituencies reported over 60 per cent voter turnout in the by-election held on Saturday, said the Election Commission of India.

Hangal assembly seat in Haveri district recorded 83.76 per cent voter turnout while the Sindgi seat in Bijapur district recorded 64.54 per cent voter turnout in the bye-elections held on Saturday, added the Election Commission of India.

Voting for by-polls in these two constituencies started on Saturday at 7 am and continued till 7.30 pm.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2. (ANI)

