Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): With 947 new cases reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, the state's COVID-19 count rose to 15,242.

According to the State Health Department, 503 of the 947 new cases were reported from the Bengaluru Urban district alone.

The number of total cases in the state includes 7,074 active cases and 7,918 cured and discharged patients. 246 fatalities have been reported due to the disease in Karnataka to date.

With a spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus count stands at 5,66,840, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, 418 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths in the country now stands at 16,893. (ANI)

