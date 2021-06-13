Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13 (ANI): In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka's Shivamogga, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to discuss the situation.

As per the official press release by the state government, Chief Minister said the government is ready to tackle the third wave of the COVID-19 virus. The expert's committee headed by renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Prasad Shetty will submit the report in four days. The rising number of cases in children is a worrying factor, as per the release. The state government will take steps to control the cases after the expert panel submits the report.

The state has directly appointed 1780 doctors. Nearly 83 doctors have been deputed to Shivamogga McGann hospital. "The cases are not decreasing in Shivamogga. I have instructed the district administration to take measures to reduce the positivity rate below 5 percent", the chief minister said.Earlier today, Yediyurappa also revived airport works at Sogane village and promised to finish the works by June, 2022.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka reported 6883 fresh cases, 14973 discharges and 159 deaths on Saturday.

As per the Karnataka government, the weekend curfew would be in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on the remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period. (ANI)

