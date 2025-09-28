Puducherry [India], September 28 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has expressed condolences to the families of the people who died in the stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur and prayed for the speedy recovery of those undergoing medical treatment.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, CM Rangasamy said, "I was deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news that 36 people have died so far in a stampede at a political rally organised by Vijay on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Vettri Kazhagam in Karur, Tamil Nadu. I express my deepest condolences to the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment in the hospital."

Also Read | Severe Rainfall Alert for Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Konkan and Marathwada Till September 30.

The incident occurred on Saturday during a rally held by TVK chief Vijay, which killed 39 people and left 95 injured.

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee also mourned the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident.

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav Demands FIR Against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over 'Derogatory Remark' on Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Congress MP V Vaithilingam, in a statement, said, "The tragic news that more than 50 people have been admitted to hospitals, including 3 children, after many people fainted in the stampede that occurred during the campaign meeting of the Tamil Nadu Victory Party held in Karur in Tamil Nadu on the evening of 27. 9. 2025, is a source of great shock and deep mental anguish.

"On behalf of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Furthermore, we pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital," the Congress MP added.

A total of 39 people have lost their lives, while 95 were injured in the stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters, P Senthil Kumar said that out of 95 injured people, all are stable except one.

He said, "A total of 95 people have been admitted to the hospital. 51 are admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Except for one, the others are stable. Specialised doctors are looking after them. The remaining 44 are admitted to the private hospitals. 39 people have lost their lives."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a one-man commission for an enquiry into the incident, while the State police have registered a case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)