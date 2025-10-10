New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in Karwa Chauth rituals at her residence, joining several women in celebrating the auspicious festival.

Extending her greetings, CM Gupta said, "This is such a holy occasion. Women across the country fast for their husbands...I extend greetings to all women of the country."

The event saw vibrant celebrations, with singer Jaspinder Narula and other women dancing and rejoicing together at the CM's residence. Across India, women marked Karwa Chauth with traditional rituals.

In Uttar Pradesh, women in Prayagraj and Moradabad actively participated in the festivities.

Similarly, in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Gujarat's Gandhinagar, and Punjab's Amritsar, women came together to observe the rituals, celebrating the festival with enthusiasm and devotion.

Scenes from Uttar Pradesh capture Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Similar glimpses from Uttarakhand have been observed in the celebration of Karwa Chauth.

Vibrant Visuals emerge from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, depicting the community engaging in enthusiastic celebrations of the festival.

Karwa Chauth celebrations in Punjab, in pictures

Karwa Chauth takes place on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in Kartik month. The festival falls on October 10 this year, and on this occasion, as every year, Hindu women will fast throughout the day for the good health and longevity of their husbands.

Before starting their fast, women eat from their 'sargi'. After the moonrise, they break their fast, gazing into their husbands' eyes and offering a special prayer to the moon.

Items required for performing the Puja are Water, Milk, Kumkum, Honey, chandan, Sugar, Curd, Incense sticks, Camphor, Karwa, Kalawa, Maththi, roli, and an oil lamp.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant festivals celebrated primarily by married Hindu women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day for a long and healthy life for her husband.

Women can break their fast after the sighting of the 'chandrama'.

After watching the Moon from a sieve, fasting women offer Arghaya to the Moon and break the fast by eating a morsel of food and a sip of water from their husband's hands. (ANI)

