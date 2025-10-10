Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to women on the occasion of Karva Chauth on Friday and reflected the unwavering faith in feminine power.

Taking to social media platform X, Dhami said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the maternal power on the auspicious festival of Karva Chauth, the symbol of unbroken good fortune. This festival is a symbol of the love, sacrifice, and unwavering faith of feminine power. May this sacred occasion further strengthen the sweetness in all your lives; that is our wish."

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Nomination Process for First Phase Begins Today.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1976454685780504648

Karwa Chauth is celebrated mainly by Hindu married women across India. It marks a day when wives observe a 'nirjala' fast, without food or water, for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The fast is broken after the sighting of the moon, which holds a vital role in the ritual.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 10, 2025: TCS, Tata Motors, NTPC Green Energy Infra Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

CM Pushkar Dhami said that on the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, a festival symbolising eternal marital bliss, a public holiday has been declared for women employees working in government, non-government offices, and educational institutions in the state, the CM's office said.

The CM stated that this holiday is a tribute to the dedication and love of our 'Matri Shakti'. It is a gesture of respect, allowing them to observe this "special day" with full devotion and emotional focus, "without the concern of work responsibilities", and to celebrate it with their families, his office added.

Meanwhile, in another development, CM Pushkar Dhami met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss key issues concerning the state.

The CM congratulated the Finance Minister on the successful implementation of GST reforms and expressed gratitude for the continued support extended by the Finance Ministry to Uttarakhand.

Dhami apprised the Finance Minister of the increasing population pressure in the state's urban areas and underlined the need for upgrading the urban drainage system, given the region's ecological sensitivity and heavy rainfall pattern.

He informed that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared for upgrading stormwater drainage systems in the 10 most rain-affected districts of Uttarakhand at an estimated cost of Rs 8,589.47 crore.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Finance Minister to approve these projects under the Special Assistance Scheme for capital investment to states. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)