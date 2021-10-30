The floating, open theatre sits in the middle of the iconic Dal lake. (Photos/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 30 (ANI): The first-ever open-air floating theatre in Jammu and Kashmir has been launched in the famous Dal lake.

During the concluding ceremony of the ongoing Iconic week celebrations, the theatre was inaugurated by J-K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

This theatre aims to attract tourism to the union territory. Kashmir has earned fame on a global level for its natural beauty and Bollywood filmmakers have called it a 'photographers paradise'.

On this occasion, a Shikara rally, adorned with shining lights passed through Nehru Park to Kabootar Khana with local artists singing and dancing to Kashmiri songs which entertained guests and passersby.

Bollywood film 'Kashmir ki Kali' was shown to tourists and residents of the area in the theatre.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Tourism and Culture, J-K government said that the theatre will benefit tourism in the union territory.

"We have a great demand for evening activities. The concept of open-air is pretty unique, not found anywhere in this world. It will greatly advantage the tourism in Kashmir. Shikara, houseboat owners, the hotel industry is welcoming tourists with open hands. J-K is safest from the COVID-19 point of view since the entire tourist industry is vaccinated. Various capacity-building programmes were done on COVID protocols by the industry. Since winter is coming soon, hope people from the country and world will visit J-K," he said while talking to ANI.

Locals and tourists alike appreciated the government initiative which they believe will boost tourism in Kashmir.

Bilal Ahmed, a houseboat owner told ANI, "Such programmes are good. If they keep happening, tourism will increase in Kashmir. I urge everyone to visit Kashmir and enjoy. It is extremely safe. This theatre is great too. More activities like this should happen so that tourists are attracted to this place."

"I congratulate the tourism department for organising such a great programme. This is a one of a kind that can showcase the beauty of Kashmir, which has also been shown a lot in movies. Now today, we are able to enjoy a movie in the middle of Dal Lake in a houseboat in such a great environment," a local visitor Deeba said. (ANI)

