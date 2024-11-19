Jammu, November 19: Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely inaugurate Vande Bharat train connecting Kashmir to New Delhi on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) in January. According to officials, the Vande Bharat Express train will directly connect the national capital to the valley starting January 2025. The train will pass through the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge.

With the expected commissioning of the train service in phases, the Railways have completed 255 kilometers out of the 272 kilometers of the USBRL project, leaving a small stretch out of just 17 kilometers between Katra and Reasi to be completed by December. "In January, as per the Prime Minister's schedule, the inauguration will take place. According to railway officials, this project is expected to be completed by December this year," Singh told reporters. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 6 Vande Bharat Trains at Jharkhand's Tatanagar (Watch Video).

He further stated that the safety of people is paramount. "Every single aspect needs to be checked, and all these things are being thoroughly inspected on a large scale. Officers and technical teams are repeatedly visiting to ensure everything is up to standard. A lot of hard work has been put into this project, which is a massive undertaking. Once every aspect is verified, only then the date for its inauguration be decided," he said.

Singh, who visited various sections of the project, including the Chenab Rail Bridge on Tuesday, said "We expect to start the train service to Kashmir in January next year. There is a huge load of trucks and vehicles on the highway, which gets closed during winters. This project will provide relief to the people of the valley, increase tourism and boost business. It is a gift to the people of Kashmir from the NDA government and the Prime Minister." PM Narendra Modi Virtually Flags Off 6 Vande Bharat Trains for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh at Ranchi (Watch Video).

He said that while the project was previously halted, work had been expedited over the past eight years and is now on track to be completed by December. The minister also acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of workers and officers involved in the project. "I will also discuss the project during the parliamentary session beginning December 25." "We will take people from Delhi to Kashmir for just Rs 1,500 to Rs 2100. En route, we will stop in Jammu and Mata Vaishno Devi. This project has enormous tourism potential and will bring a tourism boom to the region," Singh added.

He further mentioned that fresh fruits, flowers, and vegetables from this region will reach Delhi faster, giving a significant boost to local businesses. This achievement will gain recognition worldwide. In a post on X, Singh said "Had the incredible opportunity to visit the iconic Anji Khad Bridge in Reasi, J-K, a testament to Bharat's engineering brilliance and determination. This architectural masterpiece, suspended over the breathtaking Anji River, is the first cable-stayed bridge on the Indian Railways network, connecting not just two mountains but also dreams with reality".

He praised the role of engineers and said the project has been spearheaded under the guidance of Chief Administrative Officer Sandeep Gupta, whose leadership has been pivotal in overcoming the challenges of this ambitious endeavour. Singh further said the combined efforts of IRCON International Limited, responsible for the construction, and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) for its technical expertise, have turned this engineering dream into reality.

The Delhi to Kashmir Vande Bharat Express will have 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches, and one First AC coach. The USBRL project, almost complete, will link Kashmir with the rest of the country. Of the total 272 kilometers, 161 kilometers were earlier commissioned in phases -- the 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section in October 2009, the 18-km Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013, and the 25-km Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.

The 48.1-km Banihal-Sangaldan stretch, part of the USBRL project, was dedicated to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2020.

In June and July this year, several inspections were conducted on the track and railway stations. Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) D C Deshwal inspected the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section, which includes the world's highest steel arch rail bridge over the Chenab and several major tunnels.

The USBRL project, declared a "National Project" in 2002, spans 272 kilometers. The world's highest railway bridge, located 359 meters above the Chenab riverbed, stands 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower. Spanning over 1.3 kilometers, it forms a critical part of the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, a segment of the Kashmir Railway project.

The Railway ministry sanctioned the construction of the railway line from Udhampur to Baramulla via Srinagar in phases -- 25-km Udhampur to Katra in 1994, 118 km Qazigund to Baramulla and 129 km Katra to Qazigund in 1999.

