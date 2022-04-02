Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 (ANI): A Kashmiri Pandit Organization, Vomedh on Friday celebrated Navreh, a key festival of the community, at Zabarwan Park in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar by organizing a day-long extravagant cultural program and an exhibition on Kashmiri pandits.

The Program titled 'Kashmir Navreh Milan 2022' was attended by a large number of people including Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole and Kashmiri Muslims who took a keen interest in understanding the lifestyle and culture.

"Navreh is one of the key festivals of Kashmiri Pandits and marks the beginning of the New Year.

The program started with a painting competition organized in collaboration with the private schools association. It was attended by scores of children across many schools. Different stalls were also installed in which traditional Kashmiri items were displayed in this event.

Speaking to the reporters, PK Pole said that the main motive of the organisers was to apprise the new generation of the culture of the Kashmiri pandits.

"The main motive of the organisers behind it was to let the new generation know about the culture and understand its importance," he said.

The Commissioner informed that many Kashmiri Pandits have started rebuilding their broken homes and believed that many will come to live in the valley.

"The Kashmiri Pandits have started rebuilding their broken homes from the last year. I think many people will come here. The situation is changing. The anti-national section now knows that their days are over and thus have become less," Pole said.

Organiser of the event, Rohit Bhat told ANI that the group is trying to revive the culture and language through such events.

"Our group is trying to revive our culture and language. We organised this event where we have presented an exhibition after 32 years depicting our dresses, and culture so that the youth could be connected. We have also organised a painting competition with the theme of communal harmony. We want the gap that was created to be fulfilled," he said.

Artist Bharti Koul said that they want to promote harmony and brotherhood through such events.

"We are feeling good as we have always celebrated Navaratri and other such festivals together. We have come to promote harmony," she said.

A stall owner Sameer Ahmad who hails from Srinagar expressed his pleasure upon knowing the culture of the Kashmiri Pandits and said that such events should be organised in the future also.

"I have seen such goods for the first time in my life. The items belonging to the Kashmiri Pandits were showcased. It felt good to come here and participate. More such functions should be organised," he said. (ANI)

