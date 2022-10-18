Jammu, Oct 18 (PTI) Several Kashmiri migrant pandit organisations on Tuesday expressed concern over the unabated targeted killings by terrorists in the Valley and proposed a fact-finding delegation to assess the ground situation.

Panun Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Vichar Manch, Roots in Kashmir, Youth 4 Panun Kashmir and Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) representatives met and discussed the situation in the valley in the aftermath of the continued attacks on minority community members, including pandits, a statement issued here by the parties said.

The joint meeting took place in the aftermath of the killing of two migrant labourers and a Kashmiri pandit in two separate attacks in Shopian district of south Kashmir since Saturday.

"All the organistaions in the meeting endorsed several demands including creation of a 'geo-political' foothold to facilitate rehabilitation of pandits in their homeland and enactment of genocide prevention bill along with setting up of special investigation teams to assist in investigating crimes of genocide," the statement said.

The parties also called for the constitution of a tribunal to look into cases related to the pandit community and relocation of Prime Minister Package employees outside the valley in order to avoid further target killings in Kashmir.

"It was also agreed to send a fact-finding committee to the valley to assess the ground situation, for community deliberation on the future course of action," the statement said.

It said the latest killings of two migrant labourers and a Kashmiri pandit a few days back in Shopian is "another setback to the return of the aborigines of Kashmir ''.

"The internally-displaced Hindus of Kashmir are caught up between the forces that continue to perpetrate genocide on them and the forces of denial of genocide…The neutering of Article 370 and abrogation of Article 35A along with the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories has dismantled the legal edifice of a Muslim state on the territory of secular India," the statement said.

