Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday accused the ruling government of turning Katchatheevu into an 'election strategy' and said that the Centre had raked up the issue of the island as the opposition pointed to the Sino-Indian border issue.

Sitting MP Kanimozhi has been fielded against DMK candidate from Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19 in the state.

Also Read | Yash Thakur Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Lucknow Super Giants' Star in IPL 2024.

Exuding confidence in winning the polls from Thoothukudi, the DMK MP said, "There is definitely a chance of success in Thoothukudi. All these years, whenever the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) raised questions without answering, Kachchatheevu came to mind only when the opposition pointed to the Sino-Indian border issue during the elections."

The decades-old territorial and fishing rights dispute around Katchatheevu Island in the limelight ahead of the general elections with the BJP and the opposition engaged in a war of words over the issue.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Engineering Student Kidnapped, Murdered for Ransom in Ahmednagar; Friend Among Three Arrested.

The island, located between Rameswaram in India and Sri Lanka, is traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, the then central government accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime Agreement."

Meanwhile, voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

Elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)