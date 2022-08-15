New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The beneficiaries of Kathputli colony in-situ slum redevelopment project on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of the country's independence with joy and fervour.

On the occasion, the multi-storied apartments, which will be handed over to the beneficiaries soon, were lit in tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.

Nearly 2,800 families will be given flats which are being developed as a public-private-partnership (PPP) between the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Raheja Developers.

According to a statement from Raheja Builders, over 700 EWS units with state-of-the-art quality specifications are ready for handover.

These are equipped with all modern facilities and infrastructure like provision for RO drinking water, 100 per cent water recycling and high-speed data and Wi-Fi.

“I have sacrificed everything for the last 13 years to make this possible. It will be a proud moment and mission of my life to see these slum dwellers getting their dream home," the statement quoted Navin M Raheja, CMD, Raheja Developers Limited as saying.

Hundreds of Kathputli Colony artists performed Monday evening to celebrate the Independence Day.

The performances included folk dance, beating of drums, chorus singing, puppet dance, magic show, among others, at the amphitheatre of Kathputli Redevelopment Colony, the statement added.

Over five years after their houses were razed at Kathputli Colony here, families living in transit camps may soon be shifting to new houses as the flats are likely to get ready by September-end, officials had said.

The DDA had carried out three demolition exercises in Kathputli Colony to vacate the area and the final drive was conducted in November 2017. All houses were razed in the locality for carrying out the in-situ rehabilitation project.

Residents of the area were shifted to transit camps in Anand Parbat and Narela areas.

