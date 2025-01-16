Jammu, January 16 (PTI) A high-level committee of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Thursday held a crucial meeting with the Sangarsh Samiti members and reiterated that the ropeway project is expected to enhance the ease and comfort of pilgrims, thereby boosting the overall numbers.

The committee, however, decided that any final decision shall be taken only after consultation with all stakeholders.

Amid a week-long complete shutdown, 18 people detained by the police during protests against the ropeway project at Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, were released on December 31 last year, paving way for holding talks.

"The high level committee framed by the lieutenant governor, also chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), held its third crucial meeting with the Sangarsh Samiti members and other stakeholders today," said a spokesperson.

This meeting follows two previous meetings held on May 9, 2023 and February 15, 2024.

The committee also comprising former Director General of Police Dr Ashok Bhan aimed to address concerns and alleviate apprehensions regarding the ropeway project.

"It was decided that the consultation process shall continue with more rounds of discussions and any final decision shall be taken only after consulting all stakeholders," the spokesperson said.

The committee reiterated that the ropeway project is expected to enhance the ease and comfort of pilgrims, thereby boosting the overall numbers, he added.

The committee also addressed concerns regarding the impact of the project on local businesses, assuring stakeholders that the reduced turnaround times for returning pilgrims would likely increase. This would enable them to spend additional time in Katra town.

The major concerns raised by the Sangarsh Samiti and other stakeholders centered around the sanctity of the traditional track and the livelihoods of people associated with shops, business establishments and services on the traditional track, the spokesperson said.

"A significant worry was the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, with stakeholders urging for its termination at the Inter Modal Station (IMS) in Katra. They feared that extending the expressway up to Tarakote could severely impact local businesses in Katra town," he added.

The committee assured stakeholders of the Shrine Board's commitment to holistic development of Katra and the Shrine area, focusing particularly on the traditional track.

They underscored that several projects have been completed and many more are in the pipeline aiming to boost pilgrimage and local economy.

"The key initiatives included the rejuvenation of the Banganga rivulet for enhancing its ecology and aesthetics through synchronized development and contiguous embankments. Besides to further enrich the spiritual and aesthetic experience, the Shrine Board has been working on a project for introduction of Banganga Arti and Multimedia Laser Show at the rivulet's embankment,"the spokesperson said.

The committee also highlighted about the initiatives on the traditional track, including construction of Shubhra Bhawan (a Yatri facilitation centre), Queue Complex at Darshani Deodi, Banganga and free mundan shop to facilitate the devotees in performing vital ritual of 'Mundan Sanskar' of their child in a convenient and respectful manner.

The other social initiatives highlighted were development of five temples on Trikuta Hills Parikarma Marg and upcoming Shiv Khori Helipad, he added.

Dr Bhan emphasized that the meeting demonstrated the committee's commitment to transparency, cooperation and fostering a collaborative environment for addressing the pressing matters at hand to ensure the development of Katra and the Shrine area while working closely with stakeholders.

The Sangarsh Samiti's prominent members, including Ajay Nanda, Vimal Indu, Sohan Singh, Ravi Nag, Karan Singh, Rajesh Sadotra, Raman Singh, Rajneesh, Sunil Sharma, Beli Ram, Jugal Kishore, Verinder Kesar and Surinder Sharma, were present in the meeting.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had earlier in November last year announced plans to install a ropeway to improve access to the temple for senior citizens, children and others, who struggle to climb the 13-km-long track to the cave shrine.

The proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project aims to connect Tarakote Marg to Sanjichhat, leading to the cave shrine in Reasi district.

