Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 9 (ANI): The decision to reopen the Kaziranga National Park has been put on hold after floodwater submerged the park in the last few days, according to Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister for Fishery, Excise, Environment, and Forest, Assam government.

"The Kaziranga National Park has witnessed four phases of floods in the last few months and the current floods are in the fifth phase now," Parimal Suklabaidya told ANI.

Also Read | Punjab Farmers Hold 2-Hour ‘Chakka Jam’ Against Police Action on Farm Law Protesters in Sirsa.

"Our original plan to open Kaziranga for tourists is on hold right now. After the flood-waters recede, then we will see," the minister added.

The Kaziranga National Park is closed for visitors for many months now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the tourists will have to wait until the floods recede in the park. (ANI)

Also Read | Yes Bank Case: CBI Books HDIL Promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan for Rs 200-Crore Loan Fraud in Yes Bank, Say Officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)