Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 31 (ANI): Congress party's KC Venugopal is the root cause of organisational problems in Kerala, alleged PS Prasanth on Tuesday, a day after he was expelled from the party.

Prasanth, who was a secretary in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, was expelled from the party on Monday, soon after he submitted a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing Venugopal of the party's poor performance not only in Kerala but also in other states.

Speaking to reporters, the expelled leader alleged that AV Gopinath, the former president of Palakkad District Congress Committee, had also left the party because of issues he faced due to the interference of AICC General Secretary Venugopal.

"The root cause of organisational problems in Kerala is KC Venugopal. AV Gopinath former DCC president of Palakkad has left the party because of it. Nobody was given any positions in Kerala who did not have a commitment to KC Venugopal personally, he alleged.

Prasanth claimed that at the national level too, Congress in many states is facing problems due to the "lack" of KC Venugopal's organisational skills.

"Be it Goa, Chattisgarh or Punjab, Congress is facing problems due to lack of his organisational skills. In Punjab, the newly appointed Congress chief is working against the Chief Minister. Venugopal's job is not just to travel along with Rahul Gandhi in the car when he comes to Kerala, but to strengthen the party. This is why I wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi pointing it out," he said added that he "didn't criticize the party but a person."

In his letter, Prasanth alleged that Venugopal works as "an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party."

On being expelled from the party, Prasanth said, "For 30 years I was working for Congress. I have not made any remark against the Congress party."

The expelled leader further revealed that he was about to quit the primary membership of the Congress party when on Monday he was ousted from the party by KPCC president K Sudhakaran.

On Monday, after expelling Prasanth, Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran told ANI that Prasanth was expelled for making "wild" allegations.

"PS Prasanth has been expelled from the party for challenging the Congress High Command and making wild allegations. He was under suspension and continued to violate party discipline " he said.

Prasanth's letter to Gandhi read, "Since he (KC Venugopal) took the charge, we could witness the destruction of the party in states including Goa, Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh etc."

His letter further read, "Congress workers in Kerala are doubtful whether his actions to collapse the party are in accordance with the collusion he made with BJP."

Prasanth also alleged that Venugopal has "no social support within the party in Kerala and is the sole reason for the organisational issues in Kerala."

According to Prasanth, Venugopal is attempting to bring his "most desirable" people to the leadership. (ANI)

