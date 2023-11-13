Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Telangana polls, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said that it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) dream to provide a 24-hour water supply to all, similar to the facility provided by Western countries.

KTR added that the pilot for this programme will take place in the Sanathnagar constituency. On the developments that has taken place in Sanathnagar, KTR said that the BRS had developed Vaikunta Damam in Balkampet, and Step Well in Bansilalpet and improved the roads in the area.

Speaking at a meeting in Sanathnagar, KTR said that Srinivas Yadav, who is representing the constituency, is a leader who is always in public and not just during elections.

On the developments that took place in healthcare infrastructure in Hyderabad, KTR said that there were only Osmania, Gandhi, and NIMS hospitals in the city before state formation, and KCR, after becoming the Chief Minister has set up 350 Basthi Dawakhanas and four TIMS hospitals in Hyderabad.

KTR added that free diagnosis tests were being done for people through T Diagnostics.

Highlighting the communal harmony that prevails in Hyderabad, KTR said that there were no incidents of riots or any other religion-based disturbances in the city, and the credit goes to BRS government and Chief Minister KCR for maintaining law and order.

He added that KCR never did politics in the name of region and religion. KTR stated that people from different communities celebrate all the festivals here, which shows the secular nature of the city.

KTR said that Hyderabad plays a key role in the development of Telangana, and if peace in the city is disturbed, it will impact the entire state.

KTR who recently visited Nilofer cafe in Hyderabad, interacted with the owner of the cafe and other customers. Quoting the Nilofer cafe owner's words, KTR stated that the people who run businesses in the city want KCR to come to power, or else the business fraternity fears losses in their business.

KTR ridiculed the statement of Revanth Reddy where the latter said he would create jobs by setting up a place for all street vendors who could sell vegetables round the clock.

KTR stated that the Congress brings in political instability and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) disturbs peace and harmony. He appealed to the gathering to ensure the BRS party wins the elections to keep the development wheels of Telangana running.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

