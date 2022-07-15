Hyderabad, July 15 (PTI) TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday claimed that the ruling party will once again form government in Telangana after 2023 Assembly polls by winning over 90 seats.

Also Read | Wakil Malik, Shiva's Muslim Devotee, Set for His Sixth Kanwar Yatra, Says ‘Have Faith in Lord Shiva Too'.

Speaking to reporters, he said recent surveys conducted by both the Congress and BJP prove that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be the hat-trick CM after the 2023 elections.

Also Read | Rubaiya Sayeed, Daughter of Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Identifies Yasin Malik As Her Abductor in 1989 Kidnapping Case.

“According to our internal survey, TRS will win over 90 seats (in the 119 member-House). It indicates the faith people reposed on TRS even after eight years of rule,” the Telangana Minister said.

Ruling out early Assembly elections in the state, Rama Rao said, KCR has already given a clarification on that.

Referring to the allegation that BJP is using constitutional bodies such as ED and Income Tax against political opponents, he said KCR cannot be intimidated.

He alleged that the NDA government at the Centre has not allocated even a single rupee to Hyderabad, which is reeling under floods following heavy rains.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)