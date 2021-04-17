New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said that she has sought 50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses for Kerala from the Centre.

"We demanded 50 lakh vaccines to conduct the vaccination campaign here. We want to vaccinate all priority groups. We hope we will be supplied with vaccine doses, otherwise, we will have to stop vaccination drive," she said after her meeting with the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Monday wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister requesting to provide 50 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state.

Kerala reported 13,835 new COVID-19 cases, 3654 recoveries and 27 deaths on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state stands at 80,019 and the death toll is at 4904, said an official statement. (ANI)

