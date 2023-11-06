New Delhi, November 6: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a bonus of Rs 7,000 to all Group B non gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi government ahead of Diwali.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 56 crore to provide Diwali bonus to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees, Kejriwal said in a press briefing. Diwali 2023 Bonus for Delhi Government Employees: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 7,000 Bonus for Staffers in Select Categories (Watch Video).

Diwali Bonus for Delhi Government Employees

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "...We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56 crores will be… pic.twitter.com/A42efxIIsG — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

The chief minister said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future.

