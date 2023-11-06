Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, November 6, announced a bonus ahead of Diwali 2023 for Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees. "We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus," Arvind Kejriwal said. Delhi School Holiday News Update: Primary Schools to Remain Closed till November 10 as Air Quality in National Capital Continues to be in ‘Severe’ Category.

Diwali 2023 Bonanza for Delhi Govt Employees:

