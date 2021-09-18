New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged children to participate in the Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign, and check their homes and surroundings for any stagnated water and drain it.

The theme of this week's campaign against dengue is 'Children of Delhi' and 'Come On Kids, Let's Give Dengue A Kick; 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute is the trick' is the tagline, the statement said.

"Dear kids, get ready to fight dengue. Let's do a 10-minute homework every Sunday to protect Delhi from dengue. For this, we need to check our homes and surrounding areas for any signs of stagnant water.

"If we do find water, let's drain it, replace it regularly or cover it with a small layer of oil. Let's also call up our friends and ask them to take part in this campaign. Come, let's save our Delhi from dengue," the statement quoting the chief minister said.

The Delhi government, like last year, has started its '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' campaign to eliminate dengue in Delhi, an official statement said.

All the ministers, MLAs and officers of the Delhi Government are also taking part in the campaign and cleaning water which has accumulated at their homes every Sunday, it said.

The maximum number of dengue cases are reported every year between September 1 and November 15, it said.

In 2015, there were 15,867 cases of dengue in Delhi and about 60 people died due to disease. The government had launched the anti-dengue campaign '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' in 2019 and 2,036 dengue cases were reported that year while only two people died, it said.

At the same time, the result of this campaign in 2020 was even more encouraging. Last year only 1,269 cases of dengue were reported and not a single death was reported, it added.

