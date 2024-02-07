India News | 'Kejriwal Bearing Consequences of His Actions': Delhi BJP President on Court Summons

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva welcomed Delhi Rouse Avenue Court's summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, scheduled for February 17.

Sachdeva expressed eagerness to hear Kejriwal's response, particularly regarding allegations related to a liquor scam.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code Bill Passed in Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Welcomes Passage of UCC, Says 'Law Has Clear Guidelines for Live-In Couples'.

He said, "I am eager to see what Arvind Kejriwal will say this time. The probe which he had been calling illegal has now been approved by the court."

Sachdeva emphasized that Kejriwal must now face the consequences of his actions as the legal process unfolds.

Also Read | ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Out at icai.nic.in: CA Foundation Results of December-January Examination Released, Know Steps To Check.

"Now he has to face the inquiry and tell how much commission was taken in the liquor scam... I welcome the court's decision... Arvind Kejriwal is bearing the consequences of his actions...," he added.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent complaint filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

The ED on Saturday filed a fresh complaint case under sections 190 (1)(a) and 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 63 (4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), for non-attendance in compliance of Section 50 of PMLA.

On February 2, Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case.

The fresh summons to the Delhi Chief Minister followed the fourth summons, which he had skipped on January 18. While skipping the fifth summons, the party called it "unlawful."

Kejriwal has so far skipped four previous summons issued by the ED on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated."

According to the ED, the agency wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)