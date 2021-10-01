New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has insulted lakhs of Purvanchalis in Delhi by banning Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged on Friday.

Tiwari, who held a meeting with Chhath Puja committees at his residence here, said he will be forced to stage a "massive protest" along with Purvanchalis (people of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh settled in Delhi), if the ban is not lifted.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on Thursday prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including riverbanks and temples, in view of COVID-19. Chhath Puja was prohibited at public places in Delhi last year as well.

"With this ban on Chhath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has insulted lakhs of Purvanchalis in Delhi," Tiwari said addressing the representatives of the committees.

An immediate reaction over Tiwari's comments were not available from the Aam Aadmi Party.

The authorities should allow Chhath Puja at the ghats (riverbanks and ponds), Tiwari demanded, and asserted that the ban will be defied if people are stopped from celebrating the festival.

"If the markets are opened, public transport buses and Metro trains, theatres, liquor shops can be opened, then why is the government playing with the sentiments of Purvanchalis by putting restriction on it (festival)," a statement quoting him said.

Chhath Puja is hugely popular among Purvanchalis. The festival, celebrated after Diwali, is a four-day long ritual, and on the last two days, women offer obeisance through offerings to the Sun god in ankle deep water of rivers and ponds.

Purvanchalis comprise a big chunk of voters in Delhi and issues relating to them has been a favourite rallying point for the political parties.

In the pre-pandemic times, both the AAP government and municipal corporations ruled by the BJP spent significant amount on preparing Chhath ghats and ensuring other facilities for the devotees.

